PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friends and family honored Ahmir Tuli on Sunday, one week after he was shot outside of his mother’s bar in the Strip District. His mother wants the alleged shooter to be caught.

“I’m just now broken inside,” said Preeti Tuli, Ahmir Tuli’s mother.

Preeti Tuli lost her 18-year-old son, Ahmir Tuli, on the night of February 21st.

The North Hills High School graduate was shot outside of her bar, Preeti’s Pitt in the Strip District. He was working there.

“He didn’t deserve it and I can’t get the pictures out of my head because I’m the one who came outside and I watched him take the last breath in the hospital,” Tuli said.

Hundreds gathered at the bar on Sunday, where flowers and pictures are piling up.

They hugged, cried, released a dove and balloons to celebrate his life.

“He was a great kid, high honor roll, he just graduated. He was bugging me to get his license,” Tuli said.

She was hoping her dream as a business owner would be passed down to Ahmir.

“He was supposed to be my wingman down here and I was schooling him on everything. I was teaching him the business,” Tuli said.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

They said Mark McClendon was kicked out of the bar after arguing with another man then he returned later and shot Ahmir in the head.

“I want this monster to be caught. If anyone sees him please call the police,” Tuli said.

She wants her son to never be forgotten.

“I’m going to miss him, I miss him. He took the only thing I love more than life,” Tuli said.

Pittsburgh police had no new information about McClendon on Sunday. He’s facing several charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Police said he also goes by the name Howard Hawkins.