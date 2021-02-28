By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – The late Chadwick Boseman was honored for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Boseman died last summer at age 43 after battling colon cancer for four years.
The Netflix film was his final performance and was filmed here in Pittsburgh.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was an adaptation of the stage play written by Hill District native August Wilson.