By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will be closed until further notice beginning Monday due to inclement weather conditions.
A flood advisory was issued for the Ohio River Monday morning through Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh.
Based on forecast predictions, there is a risk that the Mon Parking Wharf could be flooded by rising waters.
