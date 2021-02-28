CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The advisory and closure of the Mon Wharf will start on Monday.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mon Wharf, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will be closed until further notice beginning Monday due to inclement weather conditions.

A flood advisory was issued for the Ohio River Monday morning through Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh.

Based on forecast predictions, there is a risk that the Mon Parking Wharf could be flooded by rising waters.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.