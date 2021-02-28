(CBS) – CBS premiered the first promos featuring footage of the highly anticipated Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special during Sunday’s 60 Minutes. Oprah Winfrey sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for a two-hour exclusive primetime special to air Sunday, March 7th from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

In the two-hour special, Oprah speaks with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

Tune in on March 7th starting at 8:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.