By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple cars were involved in a crash on the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill exit.
According to dispatch, one of the vehicles rolled over multiple times.
The accident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
No injuries were reported and the accident has been cleared.