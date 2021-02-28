By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State University recently announced it is planning on using a phased approach to create an expanded on-campus learning environment for the Fall 2021 semester.

A “full range of web classes” will still be offered, including remote synchronous and remote asynchronous classes.

“However, with vaccines becoming more available and the expectation that public health guidelines will reflect progress, we are optimistic that we can begin to safely transition during the summer and move toward a full in-person experience this fall while doing all that we can to keep our students, employees and local communities as safe and healthy as possible,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

Penn State says it will use the summer semester to begin implementing some changes to prepare for the fall, including increasing the number of in-person summer courses and using large event or outdoor spaces to accommodate for social distancing.

The university did include the proviso that these plans could be subject to change depending on if public health or government guidance shifts in the next several months.

Penn State says it will be prepared to switch learning modalities if necessary.