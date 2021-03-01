By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 39-year-old man is dead after being hit by two vehicles following an ATV crash that took place over the weekend in Mt. Pleasant Township.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office says that 39-year-old Timothy Strobel, of Hempfield Township was killed on Saturday night in a crash involving the ATV he was riding and two other vehicles.
The Coroner's Office says Strobel was riding an ATV along State Route 819 when the vehicle crashed and landed upside down along the roadway.
While Strobel was trying to flip the ATV back over, he was struck by two SUV’s.
Strobel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
State Police out of Greensburg assisted in the investigation.