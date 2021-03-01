By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 404 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 274 are confirmed from 1,344 PCR tests.

The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28. Two tests are more than a week old.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 92 years with a median age of 38 years.

The county-wide death toll totals 1,668. The health department says that’s down by one because a person actually living in another county was misidentified as a resident.

There have now been 5,108 total hospitalizations and 76,853 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

