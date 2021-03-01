By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Pittsburgh’s rivers reaching flood stages in some areas, a boat on the North Shore is sinking.

The call for an unoccupied sinking boat at 525 North Shore Drive came into River Rescue around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

KDKA was told the boat was tied up and has been there for a while. When the river started to rise, the boat tipped over.

The rain has wrapped up, but the 1-2 inches that’s fallen along with the more than 8 inches of snow melting over the past week will help swell rivers.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works says the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers have reached flood stage at several areas in the city.

The Point State Park Riverfront, 10th Street Bypass, Mon Wharf Lot and Riverfront and North Shore Riverfront are all closed.

For the latest information on river levels in a community close to you, click on this link.