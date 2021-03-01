By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf Monday announced he signed 310 pardons last week, including 69 that were part of the expedited review program for non-violent marijuana-related offenses.
“These pardons will give these 310 people a chance to put the conviction behind them, offering them more opportunities as they build careers, buy homes, and move on with their lives free of this burden,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “In particular, the nonviolent marijuana convictions-associated pardons have been expedited to make what was a years-long process now a matter of months.”
The expedited review program for non-violent marijuana-related offenses was introduced by the Board of Pardons and authorized by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in September 2019.
The Board of Pardons secretary says this program has been so successful, the board will soon expand it to cover other low-level non-violent or non-sexual offenses.
Wolf also denied 13 pardons and held six for further review. The governor's office says Wolf has signed 1,559 pardons since 2015.
Pardon applications can be found online here.