By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Starting today, the Lutheran Service Society will begin delivering meals to caregivers in Beaver County.READ MORE: Police: Missing Child, 6, Killed And Put Into The Ohio River
Meals will cost $4.50 with the choice of ordering five, ten, or fourteen meals per week.READ MORE: 39-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed In Mt. Pleasant Township Following ATV Crash
Those meals will be delivered on Mondays.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Flood Warnings And Advisories, Falling Temperatures
If you’re interested, you can call 724-774-0292 or click here for more information.