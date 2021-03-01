CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Starting today, the Lutheran Service Society will begin delivering meals to caregivers in Beaver County.

Meals will cost $4.50 with the choice of ordering five, ten, or fourteen meals per week.

Those meals will be delivered on Mondays.

If you’re interested, you can call 724-774-0292 or click here for more information.