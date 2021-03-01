By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new survey from PNC found that almost half of small and mid-sized businesses across the country will require employees to get vaccinated.
The survey was conducted from Jan. 2 to Feb 2 and found that 48 percent of businesses will require vaccinations.
Twenty-two percent say they will offer some kind of incentive for employees who receive a vaccine.
The survey also found that many businesses are still struggling financially and 40 percent plan to increase prices to fill the gap.
