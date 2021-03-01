By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is hosting a photo contest.
Called the "Hometown Proud Photo Contest," it's for photos taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.
The contest runs March through May. There's a $100 cash prize for first place, $75 for second, $50 for third and $25 for fourth.
You can learn more here.