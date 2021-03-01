By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Timothy O’Neal says teachers will soon be moving to the front of the line to get the coronavirus vaccine.

He tells KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that teachers will be moved into the Phase 1A tier of the vaccine rollout.

BREAKING: Rep. Tim O'Neal says teachers will have priority on PA initial shipment of 94K J&J vaccine doses. Teachers must gaurentee return to class to get one-shot dose. @KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 1, 2021

According to Rep. O’Neal, teachers will get priority access to the state’s initial shipment of 94,000 doses of the newly-approved, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In order to get it, Rep. O’Neal says teachers much guarantee that they will return to the classroom after getting it.

O’Neal says Gov. Tom Wolf will soon announce clinics run by PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) and the National Guard which will be held to vaccinate teachers in order.

The action is in hopes of speeding up the process of getting all teachers and students across the state back to in-person learning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.