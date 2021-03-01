PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning. Interestingly enough, just a couple of hours into the work week, and we have already seen the hottest and the wettest weather for the week.

Officially, today’s high will be 58 degrees, but temperatures quickly fell to the 40’s by 4:00 a.m.

The slide will continue with noon temperatures near 40 degrees and 5:00 p.m. temperatures near the freezing mark.

By midnight, temperatures should have slid all the way down to the mid-to-low 20’s with Tuesday morning lows in the teens.

Today may be the start of meteorological spring, but winter is still certainly in charge when it comes to this week’s weather.

The big story today comes in the way of rain, with well over an inch of rain falling through the day in Pittsburgh.

The good news is that rain has wrapped up. The bad news is that the 1-2″ of rain that has fallen along with the more than 8” of snow that has melted over the past week along with a hard ground will help to swell rivers.

There are a number of flood advisories, watches and warnings in effect this morning.

For the latest information on river levels in a community close to you, click on this link.

Looking ahead for the month, the Federal Climate Prediction Center predicts a warmer than normal month overall.

They also foresee rain chances that are slightly above normal for the region for the month.

The average high/low for Pittsburgh for March are 49.2°/30º and the average rain total for the month is 2.95” with average snowfall of 7.4″.

