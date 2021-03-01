MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a 6-year-old child who was reported missing is now believed to have been killed and put into the Ohio River.

Middletown police say in a release that many people came out to search for James Hutchinson early Sunday.

Investigators questioned the child’s mother Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend James Hamilton.

The couple told police the boy was killed in another county, then brought back to Middletown and put into the river.

Police are now working with trained searchers to find the child’s body.

Police say Gosney and Hamilton have been charged. Two other children have been removed from their home.

