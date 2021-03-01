By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Revolution Pipeline is back in operation through parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties.
Gas from part of the pipeline exploded 2 1/2 years ago after a landslide in Center Township.
State regulators say the owner, Energy Transfer, has fixed issues with monitoring steep slopes.
The state fined Energy Transfer $125,000 for violations related to the explosin.