By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONESSEN (KDKA) — A man and woman both escaped a late night house fire after being trapped inside their home in Monessen.

The fire broke out along State Road in Monessen late Sunday night.

Fire crews at the scene told KDKA that a man and woman were trapped in the home — the man escaped through a window, while the woman was rescued out of a window.

Firefighters at the scene were able to get the blaze under control after just under one hour.

Fire crews told KDKA that the family’s dog died in the fire.

The conditions of the two who escaped the home are unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

