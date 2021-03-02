By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, 154 are confirmed from 809 PCR tests.
The dates of positive tests range from July 1 to March 1. Fifteen tests are more than a week old and the health department says the older test results were previously known and addressed.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 8 months to 95 years with a median age of 34 years.
The county-wide death toll totals 1,669.
The county-wide death toll totals 1,669.

There have now been 5,119 total hospitalizations and 77,053 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
