By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf said he’s considering loosening restrictions on bars and restaurants.

“We’re considering everything,” he said at a press conference Tuesday about funding for businesses in the hospitality industry hit hard by the pandemic. “The question is, how fast can we move in a safe manner to get back to normal?”

On Monday, Wolf loosened some restrictions, easing the gathering limits and lifting the out-of-state travel restrictions.

“We’re coming down to a flattening, they call it a plateau, that is still at an unacceptably high level,” Wolf said about the CDC. “So they want to take a little more time to see how this goes and I agree with that.”

It came as Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders held a press conference to highlight $145 million in funding that will soon be available for businesses in the hospitality industry.

Pennsylvania has made available more than $145 million in grants from the Workers Compensation Security Fund to the general fund for struggling small businesses. The money was transferred to all 67 Pennsylvania counties and the amount is based on population.

The grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 for businesses in the hospitality industry.

Priority is being given to businesses that have not received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. These businesses would have closed under Governor Tom Wolf’s disaster declaration and have lost more than 50 percent of business between March 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Applications will be available on March 15. Guidelines on the program can be found here.