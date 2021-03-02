PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the sun came up over Heinz Field Tuesday, a line formed outside PNC Champions Club and it wasn’t for tickets to a Steelers game or concert.

“This is wonderful. They should have done this a long time ago. They should have done this from the beginning,” Joan Nania from McCandless said.

Instead, they were lining up for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Giant Eagle, Heinz Field and the Steelers put the clinic together.

“Feels good. Especially for him cause he’s just getting over cancer,” Nania said before going to get her shot.

Thousands are expected their shots over the next few days at the clinics. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/FOFB5RXNMK — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 2, 2021

People in Phase 1A pulled up their sleeves to get the coveted vaccine. For many, it’s been frustrating trying to find sites.

“We were desperate. He needed one, and we couldn’t find an appointment anywhere. I was on three different sites trying to secure an appointment,” Donna Casella from Bridgeville said.

Giant Eagle said more than 4,000 people will get the shot between Tuesday and Friday. If they have access to the vaccines, they may look at having more clinics like this.

“We’re really hopeful that we’ll be available to hold more clinics like this in the future to make sure we’re increasing access to the COVID vaccine through the community,” Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Janblonowski said.

There were smiles as people left the stadium, but it was not for a victory by the black and gold. It was instead for a victory by hope.

“We want to see our grandkids again. We want to enjoy the grandkids. They’re growing up without us being able to enjoy it,” Casella said while waiting in line.

The appointments have all been filled. This clinic is not accepting walk-ins.

If there is another clinic, we will let you know on air and online.