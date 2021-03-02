By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of people in the South Hills had Chase Bank accounts unknowingly opened in their names.READ MORE: 2 Flown To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Westmoreland County
They say they recently got a letter in the mail with account information, as well as a debit card. The victims say they did not open the account and never asked to sign up for one.
There were 30 accounts opened for people in West Mifflin alone.READ MORE: PPG Paints Arena Welcomes Back Pittsburgh Penguins Fans
“The police say they are getting inundated with calls,” said Ann Tomer, a victim. “They said they have been getting these calls all day.”
Chase Bank offers $200 to new customers who open an account and set up direct deposits.MORE NEWS: Kennywood's Jack Rabbit Roller Coaster Gets Squeaky Clean During Offseason
Police say that may have been the motivation for whoever opened all the accounts.