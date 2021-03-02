By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan says Sidney Crosby will not play in tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers after being put on the team’s COVID-19 Protocol List.

Sullivan also said the team did not have a morning skate today due to the NHL’s COVID protocol guidelines.

Coach Sullivan on Crosby: "Sid will not be available for tonight's game. He will be listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list. We didn't have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol."

This will be the first night fans will be allowed into PPG Paints Arena in nearly a year. However, they won’t be able to watch the captain.

The Penguins made some tickets available to season ticket holders after Monday’s announcement of eased gathering limit restrictions by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Gov. Wolf’s revised limits now allow for 15% of maximum occupancy at indoor events, regardless of venue size.

