PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a pair of overnight armed robberies. They said in both cases, two males went inside, and at least one had a gun.

The first robbery was reported at the Marathon gas station along Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville around 1:25 Monday morning.

Morning shift employee Christopher Stewart said the overnight manager was having a cigarette outside when two males snuck inside. No one is allowed inside at certain hours.

“She tried to approach them, asked them to please leave, and that’s when the wildness happened,” Stewart said.

Stewart said they pulled a gun on his coworker. They made off with some money and cigarettes. The manager was not harmed.

“Something like this overnight with a woman — it’s scary. It could happen to any of us,” Stewart said.

Investigators say the second robbery was reported at the Shell gas station along Baum Boulevard in East Liberty about 20 minutes later, around 1:45 a.m.

In both robberies, two men, at least one of whom was armed, entered the businesses and demanded money, making off with cash and cigarettes.

“People are really hurting out here financially. It’s bringing a lot of problems on the workplace and the environment,” Stewart said outside the Lawrenceville store.

Police were also seen at the Come-n-Go convenience store along South Braddock Avenue in Swissvale.

UPDATE: We have learned from Pittsburgh Police that they are investigating armed robberies at multiple gas stations. They are the Marathon in Lawrenceville and the Shell in East Liberty. The Come and Go is in Swissvale. An employee says they were also robbed last night. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Uu2O0fKrYo — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 1, 2021

911 dispatchers confirmed there was police activity there. An employee says their store was also robbed overnight.

KDKA has reached out to Swissvale Police to learn more and will let you know what we find out.

Pittsburgh Police have not said if it is the same two alleged suspects at each robbery. At this point, there is no description on any suspects.

