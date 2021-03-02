By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A 26-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges in connection with the largest single-day heroin bust in Bridgeville Police history following a recent traffic stop.
Police say that 26-year-old Ronell Cathie of Pittsburgh was arrested after a traffic stop on Sunday, February 21.
According to police, Cathie was stopped and police seized approximately 400 stamp bags of heroin, approximately $1,000 in cash, and three cell phones.
Cathie was transported to the Allegheny Co. Jail and was released on bond the next day.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled later this month.