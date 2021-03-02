Menu
Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Largest Single-Day Heroin Bust In Bridgeville Police History
A 26-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges in connection with the largest single-day heroin bust in Bridgeville Police history following a traffic stop recently.
Man Dies Following Shooting Near Station Square, Police Investigating
Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place near Station Square.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rising Flood Waters, Cold Temperatures, Sunshine
Plenty of sunshine is expected today but don’t let the sun fool you.
Boat Sinking On Pittsburgh's North Shore As River Levels Rise
With Pittsburgh's rivers reaching flood stages, a boat on the North Shore is sinking.
Penguins Set To Welcome Fans Back to PPG Paints Arena Following Gov. Wolf's Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions
It’s a hockey night in Pittsburgh and for the first time since March of last year, the Penguins will have fans inside the arena.
Penguins To Allow Fans Back Into PPG Paints Arena Following Governor's Easing Of Gathering Limits
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates say they will both be welcoming fans back into PPG Paints Arena and PNC Park.
Mercer County Is The Perfect Place For Holiday Shopping
The holiday shopping season in Mercer County is already underway, drawing scores of people who are searching for great holiday gifts and hoping to pick up some fantastic items for themselves, too.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Las Vegas Hoping New Attractions Can Bring Tourists Back To The City
Las Vegas is placing a bet on new attractions and offerings being enough to bring tourists back to the city in 2021 and beyond.
Traffic Restrictions Being Put In Place On Several Major Roadways Due To Winter Weather
With winter weather expected, travel restrictions on several main highways have been put in place.
PTL Links: March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021 at 9:10 am
Filed Under:
Dr. Lori
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Dr. Lori
Dr. Lori on YouTube
Wellness Coach Jackie Hale
Big Mac Museum & Restaurant in Irwin
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram