By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing multiple charges following an incident at a grocery store that was sparked over a dispute about wearing a mask.READ MORE: Man Left In Critical Condition Following Shooting Near Station Square
According to the Tribune-Review, 41-year-old William Muir is facing disorderly conduct and harassment charges after refusing to wear a mask and threatening to the fight the manager at the Giant Eagle store in the Laurel Mountain Plaza near Latrobe last week.
State Police told the Tribune-Review that Muir became irate, threw a shopping cart to the ground, and threatened to fight the store manager after being asked to put on a mask.READ MORE: Estranged Wife Facing Homicide Charges In Connection With Husband's Death
The Tribune-Review says that Muir fled the store to his vehicle and continued to complain about the store’s mask policy and made obscene gestures towards the manager.
State Troopers issued Muir four traffic citations as he fled the store.MORE NEWS: Greenpeace: Giant Eagle Ranked #1 Major Grocery Retailer At Reducing Single-Use Plastic Reliance
The citations were for:
- Driving without a license
- Driving with a suspended license
- Two counts of driving a vehicle without proper inspection