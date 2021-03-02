By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters are pouring water onto a structure in Washington County as heavy smoke billows from the large home this morning.
The fire broke out after 8 a.m. along Ewing Street in the city of Washington.
According to the Observer-Reporter, at least one person has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no information released yet on that person's injuries or condition.
Several fire departments from around Washington County have been called to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.