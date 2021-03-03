HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Wednesday could mark another major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to lay out his plan to get teachers vaccinated.

He confirmed Tuesday in a news conference that he will make an announcement on Wednesday on how the process will work. He is expected to break down how the National Guard and PEMA will help with getting the vaccine into the arms of teachers.

Pennsylvania State Representative from Washington County, Timothy O’Neal said Gov. Wolf is expected to announce mass vaccination clinics that will be run by PEMA and the National Guard.

The plan is to hold those clinics beginning this week and have 150,000 teachers vaccinated by the end of next week.

President Joe Biden is also making a push to get teachers across the United States vaccinated and says it will be possible through his administration’s partnership with pharmacies.

“We want every educator, school staff member, and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March,” Mr. Biden said.

Teachers in Pennsylvania were supposed to be part of the Phase 1B vaccination rollout plan but the push to get them vaccinated sooner moved them to Phase 1A.

The plan is to give teachers the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The hope is to speed up the process of getting all teachers and students across the state back to in-person learning.

