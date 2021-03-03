By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say several people have been taken into custody at a hotel on Banksville Road after a report of an abduction.
Officials are on the scene of the Days Inn hotel on Wednesday. At one point, there were multiple police units, including SWAT, on the scene.
Police say no one was hurt and everyone involved is accounted for.
UPDATE: The scene is secure. Several people have been taken into custody following a report of an abduction. No one is hurt and everyone involved is accounted for. A full report will be posted shortly to the Public Safety Blotter. https://t.co/N5UEuZCCDt
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 3, 2021
