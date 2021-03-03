CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say no one was hurt and everyone involved is accounted for.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say several people have been taken into custody at a hotel on Banksville Road after a report of an abduction.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials are on the scene of the Days Inn hotel on Wednesday. At one point, there were multiple police units, including SWAT, on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.