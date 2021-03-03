By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KDKA) – "How's your off-season training going? Well…"
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have found unique ways to stay in shape away from being able to go to the gym.
For Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, he’s found some unique ways to get ready for next season away from the weight room.
In a video posted to his Instagram page, JuJu was playing tug of war with of all things, a lion.
View this post on Instagram
One could say…that's wild.
The Steelers’ wide receiver is a free agent this offseason and it’s uncertain if he will be in black and gold next year.