CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
JuJu's offseason training just went to a completely different level.
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, lion, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Training, Tug Of War

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KDKA) – “How’s your off-season training going? Well…”

READ MORE: Police And Firefighters Respond To Car On Fire In Homewood

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have found unique ways to stay in shape away from being able to go to the gym.

For Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, he’s found some unique ways to get ready for next season away from the weight room.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, JuJu was playing tug of war with of all things, a lion.

One could say…that’s wild.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Senate Expect To Discuss $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

The Steelers’ wide receiver is a free agent this offseason and it’s uncertain if he will be in black and gold next year.