IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County McDonald’s employee celebrated her 100th birthday with an at-work extravaganza.

Ruthie Shuster has worked at Irwin’s McDonald’s for 26 years, but Wednesday was not her typical workday. But why all the fanfare?

“Celebrate my birthday,” Shuster said.

The Irwin McDonald’s is the Big Mac Museum, an operating eatery that also displays artifacts and artwork. And the big personality of Shuster makes dining a delight.

“I love this job. I meet a lot of nice people. And everybody is nice to work with and we got a good manager,” she said.

Shuster spreads good vibes among people known as her fan club. There is no inside dining for now, but Shuster is ready to entertain with a little song and dance.

“I enjoy all of those people coming in and singing. We sing and we dance and talk,” she said.

On Wednesday, the parking lot had balloons, cake and well-wishes from Ronald McDonald himself.

“I can’t believe all this. Never, never did I expect this,” Shuster said.

She also had a mailbox full of fan mail from all over the world.

“It’s really unbelievable,” said owner/operator Michael Delligatti. “She’s made 100 years and I don’t see her stopping anytime soon.”

A plaque and bobblehead were also given to Shuster on her birthday. She also passed along the insight she shares with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I taught them the most important thing in the world is love, and we all love each other,” said Shuster.