By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of people in the South Hills had Chase Bank accounts unknowingly opened in their names.

They say they recently got a letter in the mail with account information, as well as a debit card. The victims say they did not open the account and never asked to sign up for one.

There were 30 accounts opened for people in West Mifflin alone.

“The police say they are getting inundated with calls,” said Ann Tomer, a victim. “They said they have been getting these calls all day.”

Pittsburgh Police say they have taken more than 30 reports of people who had accounts unknowingly opened in their names.

Chase Bank offers $200 to new customers who open an account and set up direct deposits. Police say that may have been the motivation for whoever opened all the accounts.

Law enforcement says to contact Chase Bank, the three main credit reporting agencies and file a police report.