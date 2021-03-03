By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say an 88-year-old woman died after her car hit an embankment and flipped in Westmoreland County.
The Westmoreland County Coroner said Elizabeth Anderson died Wednesday after the crash in Hempfield Township.
The coroner said her vehicle was traveling south on Racetrack Road when she crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of traffic, crossed the east side of the road and hit an embankment. Her car came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.
Police are investigating.