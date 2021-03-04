By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who says black cats are bad luck?

One just found the best luck here at a Pittsburgh-area animal shelter that helped her reunite with her long-lost owner.

Animal Friends says Nova went missing as a young cat just before Christmastime in 2016. She and her owner lived in New Jersey at the time.

After Nova slipped out of their apartment one morning, her owner posted missing fliers and searched far and wide for her beloved pet.

Eventually, Nova’s owner had to make the move to Massachusetts.

All the while, wayward Nova was making the journey from New Jersey to Pittsburgh.

According to Animal Friends, one day recently, Nova found herself on the doorstep of shelter volunteer Diane. After discovering how friendly she was, Diane took Nova to the shelter to be scanned for a microchip.

Thankfully, the staff at Animal Friends found one and were able to track down Nova’s owner in Massachusetts. She was very happy to hear her long lost companion had been found.

She traveled to Pittsburgh this week to pick up Nova.

Now, the pair are on their way home where Nova will also be reunited with her kitty sibling.

Good luck on your next adventure Nova!