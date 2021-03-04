By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council has decided to table its discussion of a “no-knock bill” for two weeks.READ MORE: County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Trafford
The bill proposed banning “no-knock” warrants within the city limits.READ MORE: Pirates, PNC Agree To 10-Year Extension Of Stadium Naming Rights
It would prevent law enforcement agents from serving a warrant without announcing their presence.MORE NEWS: Diocese Of Pittsburgh Discourages Catholics From Using Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board says no-knock warrants are already being executed across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and that they’re illegal.