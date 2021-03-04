PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
City council tabled the discussion for 2 weeks.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council has decided to table its discussion of a “no-knock bill” for two weeks.

The bill proposed banning “no-knock” warrants within the city limits.

It would prevent law enforcement agents from serving a warrant without announcing their presence.

The executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board says no-knock warrants are already being executed across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and that they’re illegal.