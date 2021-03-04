CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, High School Sports, Local TV, Mask Mandate, Pennsylvania News, PIAA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has released a new mask mandate prior to the start of spring sports.

READ MORE: Con Alma, Restaurant And Jazz Club, To Open Downtown Location

The board’s members agreed that if outdoor athletes can maintain six feet distance that masks will not be required.

READ MORE: Ex-West Virginia Councilman Charged For Breaching U.S. Capitol In Jan. 6 Riots

However, if that is not the case, face-coverings will be required.

The board also agreed to several other guidelines before spring sports begin.

MORE NEWS: Federal Judge Extends Stay On Ohio Heartbeat Abortion Ban

You can check out the full list of requirements on their website.