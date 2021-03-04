By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has released a new mask mandate prior to the start of spring sports.
The board's members agreed that if outdoor athletes can maintain six feet distance that masks will not be required.
However, if that is not the case, face-coverings will be required.
The board also agreed to several other guidelines before spring sports begin.
You can check out the full list of requirements on their website.