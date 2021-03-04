By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they have signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.

In a statement, Steelers General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said, “We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021. We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal.”

Roethlisberger’s status with the Steelers has been up in the air so far this off-season.

Before the announcement of this new contract, Roethlisberger held a $41.25 million salary-cap hit in 2021, the highest of any player in the league.

Both the quarterback and the team took turns in recent weeks talking about the need to lower that number considerably, particularly with the Steelers facing the difficult prospect of navigating a much smaller salary cap thanks to a significant decline in gate revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

Roethlisberger is due a $15 million roster bonus on March 17, well before the draft and just three days into the league new year.

Roethlisberger and team President Art Rooney II met late last month, which Rooney called “a productive meeting.”

The Steelers have not disclosed the details of this new contract.

Roethlisberger said in a statement, “It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization. I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

Roethlisberger has played in a Steelers’ record 233 games and started in a record 231.

Stay with KDKA for more details.