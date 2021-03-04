PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new campaign from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is offering an incentive for people to support local restaurants.

Starting March 9, there’s a 25% discount incentive for people buying food and drinks from participating restaurants on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the month. Called Good Eat$ Downtown, the partnership says the campaign applies to dine-in and carry-out.

It was developed with funding from an RK Mellon Foundation COVID-19 relief grant.

These are the 26 restaurants that are participating:

  • Arepittas
  • August Henry’s Burger Bar
  • Bae Bae’s Café
  • Bae Bae’s Kitchen
  • Christos Mediterranean Grille
  • The Commoner
  • Eadie’s Market and Catering
  • Harris Grill 4th Ave
  • Las Velas Mexican Restaurant
  • Market Street Grocery
  • Millie’s Homemade (Market Square)
  • Primanti Bros. (Market Square)
  • Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
  • Redbeard’s On Sixth
  • Revel
  • Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
  • Scarpino
  • Sree’s Foods
  • täkō
  • Talia
  • The Simple Greek
  • The Speckled Egg
  • The Warren Bar and Burrow
  • Vallozzi’s (Pittsburgh)
  • Wiener World
  • Yuzu Kitchen

You can learn more here.