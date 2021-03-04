By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new campaign from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is offering an incentive for people to support local restaurants.
Starting March 9, there's a 25% discount incentive for people buying food and drinks from participating restaurants on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the month. Called Good Eat$ Downtown, the partnership says the campaign applies to dine-in and carry-out.
It was developed with funding from an RK Mellon Foundation COVID-19 relief grant.
These are the 26 restaurants that are participating:
- Arepittas
- August Henry’s Burger Bar
- Bae Bae’s Café
- Bae Bae’s Kitchen
- Christos Mediterranean Grille
- The Commoner
- Eadie’s Market and Catering
- Harris Grill 4th Ave
- Las Velas Mexican Restaurant
- Market Street Grocery
- Millie’s Homemade (Market Square)
- Primanti Bros. (Market Square)
- Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
- Redbeard’s On Sixth
- Revel
- Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
- Scarpino
- Sree’s Foods
- täkō
- Talia
- The Simple Greek
- The Speckled Egg
- The Warren Bar and Burrow
- Vallozzi’s (Pittsburgh)
- Wiener World
- Yuzu Kitchen
You can learn more here.