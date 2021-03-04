PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, COVID-19, Mask Mandate, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins found themselves under fire after allegedly photoshopping masks onto fans’ faces during the team’s first game in front of fans in nearly a year.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports 3,028 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Additional Deaths

Tuesday night’s game was the first time fans had been allowed back into PPG Paints Arena when they hosted the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mask mandates and limited capacity efforts have been put in place.

But it was a post on Twitter following the game that has social media up in arms.

On Wednesday the team posted a photo of fans in the stands saying, “Thanks for the continued support Penguins fans. We can’t wait to see you tomorrow night.”

It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to discover that the photo the Penguins posted, may have been manipulated.

In the original Getty Images photo, one of the fans wasn’t wearing a mask, and others weren’t wearing them correctly.

READ MORE: Missing Castle Shannon Teen Found

The version that the Penguins posted on Twitter, showed fans all wearing masks properly.

Photo Credit: Getty

Fans quickly took to social media upset with the photo manipulation, and lack of enforcement of the mask policy.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 276 More Coronavirus Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

We have reached out to the Penguins for comment and have not yet heard back.