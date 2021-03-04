By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins found themselves under fire after allegedly photoshopping masks onto fans’ faces during the team’s first game in front of fans in nearly a year.

Tuesday night’s game was the first time fans had been allowed back into PPG Paints Arena when they hosted the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mask mandates and limited capacity efforts have been put in place.

But it was a post on Twitter following the game that has social media up in arms.

On Wednesday the team posted a photo of fans in the stands saying, “Thanks for the continued support Penguins fans. We can’t wait to see you tomorrow night.”

We just had to say this again… Thanks for the continued support, Penguins fans. We can’t wait to see you tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/f3KGjhHWR0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 4, 2021

It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to discover that the photo the Penguins posted, may have been manipulated.

… three people in that picture have their masks photoshopped on https://t.co/WL961w1bwQ pic.twitter.com/pzMGeGHLG7 — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) March 4, 2021

In the original Getty Images photo, one of the fans wasn’t wearing a mask, and others weren’t wearing them correctly.

The version that the Penguins posted on Twitter, showed fans all wearing masks properly.

Fans quickly took to social media upset with the photo manipulation, and lack of enforcement of the mask policy.

Enforce the mask rule instead of altering the photo. Silly. — CronkiteProject (@bezsylk) March 4, 2021

Do you guys have any way to enforce mask wearing? — Melinda (@melwedde) March 4, 2021

I see you cropped the woman out that wasn’t wearing a mask …. I wonder why lmao. Quality standards — jessica (@jcsgreenscreen) March 4, 2021

We're just gonna let the Penguins get away with photoshopping masks onto fans, huh — Josh (@GoldAndOrSmith) March 4, 2021

We have reached out to the Penguins for comment and have not yet heard back.