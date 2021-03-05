PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a cold start to our Friday with lows below average in the upper-teens and low-20s and feeling in the low-teens and even single digits for some.

Clouds will decrease through the morning so we will have more sunshine than yesterday even though our highs will only be in the upper 30s again.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Get used to that set up through Saturday as chilly air stays in place.

There’s a small chance for a flake or two around late tonight and early tomorrow morning but, that chance is low.

Wind gusts tonight and tomorrow will pick up around 20 mph so it’s going to feel colder than our actual low which is going to be in the low-20s again.

High pressure through keeps us nice and dry with sunshine through the rest of the weekend and temperatures rebound Sunday back to average in the low-40s.

Even warmer air arrives for next week where highs will be in the 50s and even flirting with 60 on Tuesday and in the 60s Wednesday!

The next chance for rain showers doesn’t arrive until Thursday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.