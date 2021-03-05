PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Five people are without a home this morning after a mobile home fire.
Filed Under:Fayette County, Jefferson Township, Local TV, Mobile Home Fire, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two mobile homes burned overnight, leaving behind heavy smoke in Jefferson Township.

READ MORE: Pa. Dept. Of Banking & Securities To Train Grocery Store Workers To Recognize Scams

The two Fayette County homes were located along Mt. Vernon Road and forced five people out of them.

READ MORE: Woman In Arnold Celebrates 104th Birthday

The Red Cross is now assisting the people displaced by the fire.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Chillier Temperatures And Sunshine Start The Weekend

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.