By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two mobile homes burned overnight, leaving behind heavy smoke in Jefferson Township.
The two Fayette County homes were located along Mt. Vernon Road and forced five people out of them.
The Red Cross is now assisting the people displaced by the fire.
The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.