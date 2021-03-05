By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has said that he has no plans to lift the state's mask mandate.
The decision by Gov. Justice comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier in the week that he would be lifting the mask mandate and reopening the state.
Justice reiterated that he is continuing to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to the pandemic in West Virginia.
He added that he doesn’t know what the big rush to lift mask mandates is and that masks have saved a lot of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.