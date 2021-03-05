We are in the process of upgrading our transmitter to enhance our viewer’s TV watching experience. During the course of the next month or so, you may experience disruptions to your signal as we work on this extensive project. When the work is complete, the signal you receive from KDKA will be better than ever. We will work to minimize disruptions as much as possible, as we have planned to phase the work, to allow us to transmit with as much power as possible during the course of the installation. Thank you for your patience and understanding and thank you for watching KDKA-TV.