The new training will help protect seniors from gift card scams.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania wants to train grocery workers and convenience store clerks to protect seniors from gift card scams.

The Department of Banking and Securities is partnering with the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association for the training.

It will help employees spot potential victims and give them the tools to stop the transactions.

Scammers often use gift cards to get money and personal information, targeting seniors.