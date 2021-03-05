By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt says commencement for the 2021 class will have some in-person events.READ MORE: FDA Says Temperature Scanning Devices Used To Detect Coronavirus Are Not Always Accurate
In a message to undergraduate seniors on the Pittsburgh campus Friday, the university says it’ll be a mix of in-person and virtual events.
There will be two guests allowed per graduate so everyone can socially distance. The ceremonies will be streamed online and some schools have chosen virtual ceremonies based on feedback from graduate and professional students.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Will Your Next Relief Payment Be $1,400?
The university says the decision to have in-person ceremonies is “contingent on the state of the virus” and plans are subject to change.
The tentative schedule of ceremonies between April 30 and May 24 can be found online.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Schools Could Start Vaccinating Teachers Next Week
It came as Pitt announced a move to its lowest COVID risk posture next week. In the guarded level, gatherings are capped at 250 people and in-person classes are allowed, except for large lectures. That shift is effective Thursday.