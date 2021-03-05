By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside her bathroom.
Just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, police, fire, and EMS were called to a home in 5800 block of Black Street for a report of an unconscious woman at the home.
When they arrived, a family member showed them to the bathroom where she was unconscious.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident.