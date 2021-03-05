PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police and EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Filed Under:East End, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Woman Found Dead

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside her bathroom.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In West Virginia: Gov. Jim Justices Says He Won't Lift Mask Mandate

Just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, police, fire, and EMS were called to a home in 5800 block of Black Street for a report of an unconscious woman at the home.

READ MORE: W. Va. Sales Tax Would Top U.S. States Under Income Tax Cut Plan

When they arrived, a family member showed them to the bathroom where she was unconscious.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Police Say Beware After Chase Bank Accounts Unknowingly Opened In People's Names

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident.