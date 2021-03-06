By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 276 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 206 are confirmed from 970 PCR tests. There were 70 probable cases. The Health Department says five of the positive tests are more than a week old.
The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 5, 2020 to March 5, 2021.
The dates of newly reported deaths range from Oct. 15, 2020 to Dec. 9, 2020, which the Health Department says is due to a state import of data.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 90 years, with a median age of 34 years.
There have now been 5,143 total hospitalizations and 78,079 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The countywide death toll has reached 1,700.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: