HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University said Friday it is suspending Greek life at the West Virginia school after allegations of large parties held without masks and social distancing.
The university said videos and photos on social media and witnesses appear to corroborate claims that COVID-19 protocols were broken.READ MORE: Woman Faces Assault Charge In Stabbing Of 3-Year-Old Boy
A separate report of bullying is also being investigated.READ MORE: Medical Examiner: Inmate Died From Attack And Heart Disease
The university in Huntington issued cease and desist letters to 11 fraternities and sororities, suspending activities.
Director of Student Conduct Lisa Martin said the school “will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety.”MORE NEWS: Knead Community Cafe In New Kensington Receives $25,000 Grant
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)