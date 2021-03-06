By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police departments in the South Hills are creating a task force to figure out who’s opening Chase Bank accounts in their residents’ names.

Police plan to work with the Secret Service.

They say hundreds of people have received letters with information on debit and checking accounts they didn’t sign up for.

“We’re not really sure who’s been opening these accounts, it’s been hundreds. Somewhere, there was a breach of personal information. The credit cards are coming in the victim’s name, going to their address, and using their actual social security number to open the accounts,” said Peters Township Police Corporal Lou Reda.

Chase Bank gives people who open certain accounts a $200 gift card.

Police say that might be the motivation behind all of the new accounts.

If an account is opened in your name, contact your local police department.